Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom Targets Entrance into Atlanta

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The rapidly growing business community and urban sprawl of the Atlanta market has caught the attention of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom – the fast-casual franchise famous for its oak wood-fired pizza creations and self-serve Taproom. The brand is now looking to expand into the Atlanta market for the first time through a targeted effort to recruit multi-unit franchisees.

“Our research has shown that the growing Atlanta market is big enough to handle up to 10-12 new Smokin’ Oak restaurants at this point in time,” said CEO of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, Matt Mongoven. “Atlanta has also been very receptive to new business concepts and is a 12-month weather climate, so we are confident that the city will make a perfect new home for our brand.”

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom features a full menu of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts. The oven, fueled by oak wood, heats up to 900 degrees, cooking pizzas in about two minutes. The brand delivers an enjoyable, fast-casual pizza experience through the use of open-plan kitchens, which allow customers to customize and watch their pizzas being made right in front of them. All dough and sauces are made in-house, veggies are cut fresh throughout the day and even the meats are roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse real oak wood flavor. The restaurants cater to those looking for a quick lunch at a great value, and with the addition of the self-serve Taprooms, it’s the perfect place to have a drink and take advantage of the 25 – 45 different beer, wine and mixed cocktails options Smokin’ Oak Pizza Taproom walls have to offer.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our brand’s unique concept into new markets throughout the country,” said Matt Mongoven. “Our restaurants’ food and atmosphere are enjoyed by all different kinds of people and families, in both suburban and urban demographics, and we continuously strive to always provide the highest-quality experience to all.”

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is now searching for entrepreneurial franchisees in the Atlanta area, looking to become multi-unit operators. With a franchise fee of $49,500, the estimated initial investment to open a Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza franchise is $331,000 – ­ ­­ $748,800. Initial investment for a Taproom location is $476,000 – $981,500 depending on the number of taps. For more information, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.smokinoakpizza.com .

About Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2017, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic and wood-fired pizzas. All pizzas are baked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven, which cooks pizzas to perfection in just 90 seconds. The brand uses only the freshest ingredients on all its menu items, in fact, none of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s restaurants have a freezer in them. Customers can customize their own pizza by choosing a variety of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s 35 toppings or choosing from one of the brand’s 12 signature pizzas, which include favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Smokey Dokey. The brand also offers delicious sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

