Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Firing Up Second Colorado Location

Technology executive and personal trainer to open family-run Broomfield location

Broomfield, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza – a rapidly growing fast-casual wood-fired pizza concept – is opening its newest location in Broomfield. The new restaurant will be in the Parkway Marketplace at 11410 Via Varra Road Suite 300 , and is slated to open on October 8. This will be the brand’s second location in Colorado, and first location for local husband-and-wife duo Andy and Jamie Gunther.

“The entire concept is something that spoke to us both,” said Andy. “You know the food is fresh because there’s no freezer in the restaurant and, with everything cooked in the wood-fired oven in just 90 seconds, the pizzas are high quality and taste unlike anything else in the industry.”

Andy is a former business owner and current executive at a local technology company while Jamie is a personal trainer. Both Andy and Jamie plan on continuing in their current roles while also becoming the newest franchisees with Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza.

“After trying the food and meeting the leadership team, we knew Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza was the perfect opportunity for us” said Jamie. “It’s a concept that plays well in Colorado, and we are excited to bring the brand’s approach to hospitality and customer engagement to our new Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza location.”

Andy and Jamie have also committed to opening two additional Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza locations throughout the area over the next several years.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic, artisan wood-fired pizzas. All pizzas are customizable and baked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven that cooks the pizzas to perfection in just 90 seconds.

“Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza provides a completely unique experience in the pizza category,” stated Matt Mongoven, CEO of Fourth Avenue Restaurant Group, LLC, the Franchisor of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza. “Dedicated franchise partners like Jamie and Andy who are committed to helping us grow our presence in new markets and share our delicious pizzas with their communities are what help make Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza one of the hottest concepts in the pizza industry.”

In addition to the new location in Broomfield, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza has plans to open more new locations in Iowa and Nebraska over the next two months and expanding to several new markets in 2021.

For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.smokinoakfranchise.com .

About Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2017, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic and wood-fired pizzas. All pizzas are baked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven, which cooks pizzas to perfection in just 90 seconds. The brand uses only the freshest ingredients on all its menu items, in fact, none of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s restaurants have a freezer in them. Customers can customize their own pizza by choosing a variety of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s 35 toppings or choosing from one of the brand’s 12 Signature Pizzas, which include favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Smokey Dokey. The brand also offers delicious sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

