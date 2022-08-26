Smokey Bones Offering Kids Eat Free with Entrée Order





Plantation, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a back-to-school thank you to the moms, dads and caregivers, Smokey Bones is offering a Kids Eat Free deal with any adult entrée order from Friday, August 26 to Friday, September 9. The offer is good all day, every day on any of the nine kids’ menu entrées*, including kid favorites like a cheeseburger or mac & cheese, as well as Smokey Bones staples like a BBQ ribs or a junior sirloin.

“Smokey Bones is a restaurant the entire family agrees on because there is something for everyone,” said CEO James O’Reilly. “Now kids can customize their meal to their liking and the check is customized to the parents liking.”

Adult menu items include a selection of premium meats smoked in-house daily as well as fire- grilled burgers, and salmon. Guests can choose from Smokey Bones’ famous barbecue ribs, hand-pulled pork, and barbecue chicken. A variety of sides are also available, including barbecue baked beans, creamy coleslaw or fire-roasted corn. Families can finish the meal with dessert such as roasted banana pudding, layered chocolate cake or mixed berry cheesecake.

Smokey Bones is one of the few casual dining brands that stays open late – until 1 a.m. in most locations. Its delicious barbeque and mouth-watering meats are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants . For more information visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

About Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering delicious barbecue and other protein powered meals, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 63 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring a variety bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import & local craft beers; and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. They offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled and available for dine- in, pick-up, online ordering or catering delivery. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information on Smokey Bones and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

*For a limited time, get a FREE kids meal with every entrée order at Smokey Bones. For ages 10 and under. One free kid’s menu entrée with purchase of 1 regular priced adult entrée. Not valid with other offers or discounts.

