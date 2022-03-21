Smokey Bones Adds New Meat from the Deep (Blue Sea)

New menu items launching across the menu; bone-in steak, “Big Beer,” and “Surf Your Turf”

Plantation, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smokey Bones , the full-service ‘Masters of Meat’ brand, is taking flavor cues from the Bayou and adding a Cajun Mahi entrée and Louisiana Style BBQ Shrimp appetizer to the menu. The new items are available now, in time for Lent.

The Cajun Mahi features an 8-oz. wild-caught Mahi Mahi fillet, lightly blackened, and topped with four grilled shrimp served in a creole butter and choice of two regular sides for $26.99. The Louisiana Style BBQ Shrimp appetizer is a New Orleans-inspired barbecue shrimp with Cajun butter, topped with green onions, and served with garlic bread to mop up all the delicious sauce for $11.99.

Guests can also “build your own” mahi offering with grilled, blackened, pecan-crusted or seasoned with lemon pepper. In true Smokey Bones fashion, the restaurant also offers a turf your surf option for “build your own” by adding a 4-oz. filet mignon medallion to your mahi entrée, proving “If It’s Meat, We’ve Mastered It.”

“Meat is what we do, and fish and seafood are meat from the sea, so it’s only natural that we would extend our meat mastery to offer our guests a wider variety of seafood options,” said CEO James O’Reilly . “These new seasonal dishes are a great option for those who observe Lent, have a more fish-forward lifestyle, or just want to enjoy some delicious Cajun flavor.”

The new menu also brings back some guest favorites, including the 16-oz. bone-in NY Strip , featuring Allen Brothers(c) hand-cut USDA Prime beef with a choice of two regular sides for $44.99.

“And for those more carnivorous consumers, we are offering a perfectly seasoned and seared USDA Prime, 16 oz Bone-In NY Strip,” continued O’Reilly. “No other casual dining chains have a steak of this caliber on their menus, but we wanted to ensure our guests could satisfy all their protein cravings at Smokey Bones.”

Smokey Bones recently launched candy-coated cocktails for guests looking for a sweet cocktail to pair with their meal. The drinks are deliciously sweet and garnished with your choice of Swedish Fish®, Nerds®, STARBURST ®, or Gummy Bears. The new cocktails were designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and are only available until May 23.

A new beverage menu just launched featuring 12 unique cocktails, a full-page shot list, new beers, wines and mocktails, and an upcoming crowd-favorite – a 22 oz. Bud Light draft “Big Beer” special for only $3.99.

To end the dining visit on a sweet treat, an order of the new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake, served with fresh strawberries and covered in dark chocolate with whipped cream, will hit the spot.

Smokey Bones is one of the few casual dining brands that stays open late – until 1 a.m. in most locations – and offers two happy hour windows daily. Its delicious barbeque and mouth-watering meats are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants . For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, and good times in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery, and offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

Smokey Bones persevered successfully through the pandemic and emerged as the leading growth brand in the casual dining sector. In 2020-21, the restaurant outperformed the casual dining industry in comp sales, more than doubled the off-premise business, launched two virtual brands, opened two ghost kitchens, maintained liquidity, experienced record-low turnover, and was certified a Great Place to Work for two years in a row; a stunning set of achievements in any year let alone during a global pandemic that has crippled the restaurant industry. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla., based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

