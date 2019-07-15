Smoked turkey franks keep processing to a minimum

The pick: Uncured Turkey Franks from Diestel Family Ranch

Why they rate: Both kids and health-savvy adults will appreciate these flavorful turkey hot dogs, made with uncured, whole-muscle, butcher cuts of turkey thigh meat that's smoked on hardwood. The franks are minimally processed and flavored with a handful of spices. Low in fat, with only 75 calories per frank, they also are free of antibiotics, nitrates, nitrites, gluten and carrageenan.

Diestel Family Ranch, based in Tuolumne County, has been family-owned since 1949. The company is committed to regenerative agriculture - holistic farming practices that reverse the negative effects of farming by helping to rebuild the soil and restore biodiversity.

Info: Diestel's Uncured Turkey Franks are sold at Whole Foods Markets; a 12-ounce package is $6.95. Learn more about the company's products online at www.diestelturkey.com.

