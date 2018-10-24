Smoke’s Poutinerie Selects Givex for Chain-wide Rollout Amidst GLOBAL DOMINATION!

150-unit+ Quick Service Restaurant and Entertainment Brand Chooses Tablet-based Vexilor Point-of-Sale System to Support Global Expansion

Toronto, Canada (RestaurantNews.com) The World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie has announced that it will be rolling out Vexilor, the POS by Givex®, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that streamlines end-to-end business operations. Vexilor will be used in all Smoke’s Poutinerie retail and non-traditional locations as well as its fleet of mobile food trucks.

Notorious for its signature lumberjack plaid, ‘80s glam rock tunes, and explosive representation of Canadiana culture, Smoke’s Poutinerie has been serving up Canada’s iconic dish of fresh-cut fries, piping hot gravy, and squeaky cheese curds since 2009. Smoke’s Poutinerie has grown to over 150-plus locations in Canada, with another 50-plus locations open or in development in the United States and international expansion brewing!

To find the next POS needed for GLOBAL DOMINATION! Smoke’s Poutinerie looked for a partner that could deliver on cost and provide third-party integrations with ease. Out of the shortlisted candidates, Givex’s Vexilor POS came out ahead, thanks to Givex’s deep experience and technological functionality in Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

“We’re excited to FIRE IT UP with our new partners at Givex!” says Ryan Smolkin, CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of Smoke’s Poutinerie. “They understand our vision to bring Poutine to the masses and can deliver ENTERTAINMENT fueled experiences to our Plaid Nation Fans worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Smoke’s Poutinerie success story,” says Mo Chaar, VP Business Development, Givex. “We see this uniquely Canadian brand delighting tons of new fans worldwide and are very glad to have the opportunity to join the unstoppable Smoke’s Poutinerie family.”

Vexilor POS tablets can support many different food and beverage operations, including dine-in restaurants, take-out counters, food trucks and festivals. Smoke’s Poutinerie looks forward to taking advantage of many of Vexilor’s innovations, such as self-ordering kiosks, in the future.

About Givex®

Givex® is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, Vexilor point-of-sale (POS) system, Tiqer Tableside Ordering and Rx Analytics. Givex’s Uptix ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com.

About Smoke’s Poutinerie

Founded in 2009 by creative genius Ryan Smolkin, Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest and Original Poutinerie. Representing 80’s Canadiana culture, known for the signature lumberjack plaid, and glam rock music, Smoke’s Poutinerie serves over 30 varieties of its famous poutine. With 150-plus locations in Canada, and 50 more open and in development in the United States, the brand is on course for “GLOBAL DOMINATION!”

For more information about available franchise opportunities, contact Mike Graham, Vice President of Franchise Development, at mike@smokespoutinerie.com or call (905) 427-4444, ext. 205.



