Smoke barbecue restaurant closes in Cockeysville

Smoke, the barbecue restaurant in Cockeysville, is closing its doors.

The eatery closed Friday at the Cranbrook Shopping Center after more than three years in business.

Owners Josh White and Hope Seidl announced the closure with a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.

“We can not thank you enough for the support, patronage, birthdays celebrated with us, and so much more,” the post read. “The decision to close smoke was not an easy one, and comes with a very heavy heart. We are trying to focus on all the happiness we were able to bring our community over the last 3.5 years, rather than on how heartbreaking it truly is.”

White, the chef behind Smoke, had a similarly named eatery in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before setting up shop in Baltimore in the fall of 2015 to serve pulled pork, ribs, smoked and fried chicken wings, bacon-wrapped dates and other smoked delicacies.

No one answered calls to the restaurant Friday afternoon, and the owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

