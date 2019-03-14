Smitty's Better Burger, a Hampton landmark, closed after fire damages building

As lunchtime on Thursday approached, cars kept pulling into the parking lot of Smitty’s Better Burger in Hampton, seeing the police tape and smoke-damaged building, and pausing before turning around.

Paul Smith, who founded the restaurant with his family in 1956 when he was 25, watched from just beyond the police tape as they pulled out and turned onto North King Street.

“The whole place is a family,” he said.

Smitty’s wasn’t open for lunch. Firefighters responded to the landmark Hampton drive-in around 5:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire, according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue battalion chief Anthony Chittum.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire inside the restaurant under control, Chittum said. The building was left with significant smoke and water damage that made it unusable.

As Smitty’s normal opening time of 11 a.m. came and went, fire investigators remained on scene trying to discern what caused the blaze. Burnt vinyl siding hung down from the roof and a rack of hamburger buns sat in the sun behind the restaurant.

Smith said no employees — including himself — had been allowed inside, but from what they could tell, the interior was badly damaged.

They’re not sure when they’ll re-open, but Smith is determined to keep the business going.

“I'd like to do it in at least two months, if it's not too bad inside,” Smith said. “I don't know how much, if I'll have to tear it down and do it over again.”

The drive-in has been in the same building, which Smith had built in 1955, since it opened. Smith worked two jobs to save the money to start the restaurant, which he finally did with his brothers after serving in the Marines.

When the restaurant opened, its signature “Better Burger” was 35 cents. Small hamburgers were seven for a dollar. Bottles of soda were 5 cents.

He worked for decades alongside his wife, Ethel, who worked inside the restaurant and as a bellhop. They were married shortly after she went to work for him at the drive-in. She died in 2002.

Smith since has retired from running the restaurant, although he still stops by every day. He found out about the fire after a neighbor, who had called the fire division after seeing the smoke, called his daughter.

News of the fire traveled fast among Smitty’s fans. By 1 p.m., a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page made shortly after the restaurant was supposed to open had 100 comments, almost 500 reactions and more than 180 shares.

“Love Smitty's,” one commenter wrote. “... Hampton wouldn't be the same without you. I've eaten there for years. Prayers to all of the staff.”

“Prayers for all families/employees connected with Smitty’s,” another wrote. “We're 40+ year fans, and hope you'll be able to reopen.”

Karen Courtney had been at Walmart when she saw the news on Facebook. She drove over afterward to give Smith a hug and offer her support.

Courtney grew up in Hampton; her best friend for years was one of Smith’s nieces who has since died. She went to Smitty’s with another one of her childhood friends on the first anniversary of her death to visit Smith.

“It's just sad that this had to happen,” Courtney said.

