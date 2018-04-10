Smithfield Wine & Brew Fest plans to donate $40,000-plus to community

By the time the 2018 Smithfield VA Wine and Brew Fest is over, four nonprofit organizations will take home a guaranteed $10,000 in order to help further their work in the community.

Saturday’s event at Windsor Castle Park is sold out of its 3,200 tickets.

The spring festival serves as one of three annual events hosted by Smithfield VA Events, which strives to fuel charitable and economic impact in the Isle of Wight community. Since 2012, it has donated more than $700,000 to about 70 local nonprofits, according to festival director Gina Ippolito.

While ticket holders are drinking, eating and enjoying live music during the festival, they also will be giving back to the local community. Out of the three annual events, Ippolito said Saturday’s festival serves as the group’s most profitable and will benefit The Lizzy Foundation (Trinity United Methodist), VFW Post 8545, Girl's on the Run and the Smithfield High School JROTC program.

“The organizations have to have some sort of connection to the Smithfield, Isle of Wight community,” Ippolito said. “Either they are based out of here or they benefit here. Most are based here.”

The mission of Smithfield VA Events also translates into the actual festival. More than 40 volunteer groups plan to work this year’s festival and Smithfield VA Events donates back to those organizations depending on the amount of hours their volunteers complete.

The donations come from sponsors and ticket sales, Ippolito said. She added that the wine festival is expected to donate more than $70,000 this year.

“We also make a contribution back to the town of Smithfield, depending on the profitability of the event,” Ippolito said. “We make it towards the Historic Preservation Fund of Windsor Castle Park.”

For more information visit, smithfieldvawinebrewfest.com or call 757-357-5182.

Storehouse reopens

Nonprofit grocery store The Storehouse is reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting, and then be open for shoppers 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1529 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. Vice Mayor Linda Curtis plans to attend. The Storehouse is a healthy food initiative that allows people to shop for fresh, quality foods on a budget. Regular store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Info: 757-328-9380.

Williamsburg Music & Wine Festival

The Williamsburg Music and Wine Festival is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the The Palace Plaza in Williamsburg. The event will feature six Virginia wineries, food, shopping vendors and live music. All proceeds benefit ​Housing Partnerships Inc. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased online or at Sweet Caroline's Marketplace (113 A Palace Lane, Williamsburg). Rain or shine. Info: williamsburgmusicandwinefestival.com or 757-508-3782.

Hoss’s Deli Oyster Roast

Hoss's Deli is hosting its first oyster roast noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 806 Old Oyster Point Road in Newport News. The event will include local oysters, drinks and music. Oyster shells will be recycled for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Rain or shine. Info: hosssdeli.com or 757-596-9104.

Drag Brunch

Jennifer Warner and her showgirls will perform during a drag brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Boathouse Live, 11800 Merchants Walk, Suite 100, in Newport News. Tickets are $12 and VIP tickets are $20. Space is limited and ticket holders must arrive by 11:30 a.m. Info: boathouselive.tix.com or 757-534-7987.

Peninsula brewery news

Tradition Brewing Co. and Hilton Village will release a special beer in honor of Hilton Village’s 100th anniversary. “The Villager” is a traditional English ale and will be released during a special party 6-10 p.m. Friday at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News. Hilton Village’s Circa 1918 food truck and Indulge Bakery and Bistro will be on hand. Info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

The Virginia Beer Co, 401 Second St. in the Williamsburg area, will release a Mosaic IPA noon Saturday to benefit Keep Virginia Beautiful, which promotes recycling, waste prevention and environmental education. The beer was made with malts from the area’s Copper Fox Distillery and the brewery will give $10 to Keep Virginia Beautiful for every barrel sold. The beer will be available on draft and in cans. Info: virginiabeerco.com or 757-378-2903.

Alewerks Brewing Co., 189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, will release its Pancake House stout at noon Saturday. The beer is a barrel-aged imperial stout with maple syrup, coffee, vanilla beans, oats and hints of bacon, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. Info: alewerks.com or 757-220-3670.

