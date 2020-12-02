Smashburger Introduces New Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger Nationwide

Leading Better Burger Restaurant Offers Game Day Lovers a New Loaded Burger for a Limited Time

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smashburger ®, the better burger fast casual restaurant, has announced its newest premium burger creation that is big enough for game day. Now through January 17, 2021, guests are invited to indulge in the Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger available at Smashburger locations nationwide along with a $2 beer special* to wash the goodness down.

Featuring savory, slow-smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, melty Swiss and Certified Angus Beef® piled up on a pretzel bun with spicy mustard, the new Pulled Pork Tailgater is the ultimate burger to enjoy while watching the game at home or tailgating in your own backyard. To score the ultimate touchdown, guests are invited to enjoy this meaty, melty burger with $2 beer specials available at select locations.

“Our guests constantly crave new, innovative flavors and we are so excited to introduce them to the Pulled Pork Tailgater,” said Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. “We combined tailgate favorites such as pulled pork and soft pretzels with spicy mustard and piled that onto our smashed Certified Angus Beef® patty to create the perfect winning combo. We’re hoping this burger, paired with any of our delicious sides or shakes, will bring the excitement of any game day gathering straight into our guests’ homes.”

Smashburger also offers tasty sides on its menu suitable for game day including sweet potato fries, haystack onions or the classic Smashtots

tossed in rosemary, garlic, & olive oil. Known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about its new menu, please visit www.smashburger.com .

*Guests must purchase food and be aged 21 or over to receive discount.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and?black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream.?In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup powered by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently 248 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

