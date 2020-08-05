Smashburger Announces Nationwide Launch Of Fan-Favorite Colorado Burger

Leading Better Burger Restaurant Offers Famous Premium Colorado Burger at All Locations for a Limited Time

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smashburger ®, a fast casual better burger restaurant, is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, announcing the return of its hometown burger. Launching today, the Colorado Burger is back by popular demand and available at all Smashburger locations nationwide for a limited time. In celebration of Smashburger’s 13th anniversary and the restaurant’s Colorado roots, Smashburger will host a single day promotion on Thursday, August 6, offering Smash fans who purchase any double or single Colorado Burger a second one for only 13 cents at participating restaurants.

As one of Smashburger’s most beloved premium burger offerings, the Colorado Burger is made with Certified Angus Beef, and is topped with green chilies, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun. Traditionally only offered in the Centennial State, the spicy menu item pays tribute to its American West origins offering a bold flavor combination that guests crave. This delectable burger pairs well with any Smash side such as brussels sprouts, tots or the classic Smashfries® tossed in rosemary, garlic, & olive oil.

“Smash fans always rave about the Colorado Burger and beg every year for its return, so we’re thrilled to finally bring it back for our guests nationwide,” stated Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. “This burger reflects our restaurant’s humble beginnings in Colorado, and we’re eager to share this widely-loved menu item with guests who haven’t yet experienced its distinct quality and flavor.”

Known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor, Smashburger® has over 300 locations in 36 states and eight countries. For more information about its new menu, please visit www.smashburger.com .

*Valid only on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the buy one, get one for 13 cents offer will be available at all participating U.S. locations.

