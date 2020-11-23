Smaller turkeys may be hard to find as COVID-19 shrinks Thanksgiving plans

DETROIT — The more intimate Thanksgiving gatherings expected this year because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic is driving up demand for smaller turkeys and leaving bigger birds sitting idle in store freezers.

While there is no turkey shortage across the board, Brian Weberman, director of poultry for Kaps Wholesale, a distributor in Detroit's Eastern Market district, said consumers can expect to face a harder time finding smaller turkeys.

Most small turkeys are hens or female. Larger turkeys, those that weigh more than 16 pounds are male and called Toms. About 40 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation, an advocate for the turkey industry.

"There's no need for a 28-pound turkey," Weberman said. "Stores are anticipating consumers are looking for smaller turkeys."

Weberman predicts the larger size turkeys will be the last ones left on store shelves.

Turkeys that are 10-14 pounds to begin with, he said, often are scooped up by charitable organizations to hand out because of their size. And this year, calls are coming from new organizations looking for turkeys.

"Everyone is asking for 10-14 pounds and we tell them we have other options," Weberman said.

"You might have to buy a larger turkey than anticipated," Weberman said. "Who doesn't like a turkey sandwich that day after (Thanksgiving)?"

The COVID-19 virus is not totally to blame. Over the years, Weberman said, the industry has been reducing the flock size of the turkeys. The amount of turkey they grow for Thanksgiving is not what it used to be, he said.

The change in flock size cumulated in 2020, according to Russ Whitman, senior vice president of Urner Barry, a New Jersey-based commodity market research firm specializing in wholesale proteins.

"Because of circumstances that preexisted before COVID-19, the supply side of turkeys was already going to be small in 2020," Whitman said. "All of sudden, COVID-19 comes along and amplified the level of demand."

A trend toward placement of fewer baby hens, called poults, started happening in 2018 and was already in play, he said.

Grocery store prepared with options

Using its own data, Kroger found 43% of its shoppers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with only those in their immediate household. To accommodate smaller gatherings, the national supermarket chain said it has purchased all sizes of additional turkeys.

While Walmart said its stores will have plenty of whole turkeys, in a blog post, it announced it has upped assortments of bone-in and boneless turkey breasts by 20%-30% in stores across the country.

Meijer is expecting the same turkey assortment, but it is anticipating more turkey breast purchases because of smaller gatherings, according to a spokeswoman for the Michigan-based retailer.

Todd Robinson, vice president of marketing at Busch's Fresh Food Markets, says turkeys are booked by the chain in January for Thanksgiving using previous sales trends for accuracy.

"Because we booked prior to the pandemic we will more than likely see a shortened supply of smaller birds," he said. "Nobody has a crystal ball at this point and we are all guessing. People could decide to cook a regular-size bird."

What happens with Thanksgiving is there's a normal pattern and people had a different up-front process back in January. But, Robinson said, the pandemic upended that pattern and left grocers guessing.

"COVID came along and changed things around," he said. "We think there will be smaller gatherings so people might want smaller birds or a turkey breast or little hams."

The bottom line is there will be lots of turkeys in various sizes, but if you're looking for smaller turkeys, Robinson advises to book them in advance. Or look at buying them now.

And if you end up with a larger turkey or getting the same size to serve less people, he said, plan on leftovers and freeze the rest.

"Turkeys are relatively inexpensive," Robinson said. "Most of the retailers pay for most of the cost of the turkey. It is a loss leader for us. "

Robinson expects customers will see a 10-cent-per-pound increase over last year. However, Robinson's wholesale costs were up 20 cents this year.

Local farms prepared

At Roperti's Turkey Farm in Livonia, owner Christine Roperti ordered her turkey flock later this year so the birds would be smaller. She's expecting the fresh turkeys to weigh 2-3 pounds lighter this year. The typical turkey Roperti's sold in the past was 22 pounds or larger.

"I will just have more of a variety of them. Last year, I had too many large turkeys," she said.

Turkeys there start around the 18-pound range and go up to 22 pounds or larger.

Roperti's fresh turkeys are $3.79 a pound and she expected to sell 4,000 turkeys this season.

At Peacock's Poultry Farm, it's business as usual, according Cyndi Peacock, who co-owns the farm in Troy with her sister and mother.

"As far as our orders, our customers are steady," she said. "I don't think anyone has changed."

Customers are telling Peacock's they will order the same as last year.

Peacock's turkeys range from 8 to 12 pounds all the way up to 28 to 32 pounds. The farm orders its flock in June from an Amish farmer.

"We tell our Amish farmers we need X amount of turkeys and they begin to raise them," Peacock said. "And we just pray that each flock weighs what they are expected to. It's worked that way for us well for 92 years. "

The farm expects to sell, both retail and wholesale, around 40,000 turkeys between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Peacock said.

An alternative

Paul Buonbrisco, owner of Cheech's Chicken at Gratiot Central Market in the Detroit Eastern district, agrees there is a shortage of small turkeys.

"I order four months in advance and I am still going to (have a) shortage," Buonbrisco said. "Because of COVID, a lot of people are going to have smaller parties. "

Buonbrisco added that turkeys in the 8- to 10-pound or 10- to 12-pound range will be harder to get. And plan on paying more for those smaller turkeys, Buonbrisco said,

But if you want to replace turkey with something similar, Buonbrisco suggests trying a roaster capon. A capon is a castrated young rooster. Its size, around 6 pounds and up, makes it ideal for a smaller gathering.

"The skin tends to be yellow because they feed them corn," Buonbrisco said. "You bake it like a turkey, it's very tender and phenomenal."

Kroger is also anticipating that first-time holiday cooks may forgo turkey and opt for proteins like ham, beef, pork roast and seafood, according to aspokeswoman.

The nationwide grocer is also meeting the growing demand for vegan and vegetarian items including meatless roasts.