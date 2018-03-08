Smallcakes Founder stirs up another sweet concept!

(RestaurantNews.com) Imagine a warm and inviting, relaxed yet indulgent, aromatically pleasing and taste bud teasing mini vacation of pure delicious euphoria. A place that is as sensory tempting as it is abundantly satisfying and as aesthetically lovely as the carefully crafted treats are delightful. This sweet magic of a place exists at a new concept created by Jeff Martin of the popular cupcake concept Smallcakes. Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar gears up for massive growth in 2018.

Owner Jeff Martin is a bit of a cooking engineer who has personally developed every recipe. His inspiration came from the idea that people desire high-end desserts suitable for the finale of a exquisite five course meal, but without the wait. Martin considers Decadent the first of its kind, dessert fast casual. Decadent marked its third year anniversary in November at the corporate location in Overland Park Kansas. This made from scratch bakery is intended to delight and Martin explains that his methods for creating simply come down to really good flavors elevating really good desserts and this is exactly what patrons will embark.

Decadent creates a variety of products daily and the menu changes throughout the week. “I love developing new items and sharing it with our customers,” Martin says. Decadent has a special small batch roasted coffee blend that goes great with the desserts. From fresh croissants, donuts, hot waffles, variety of cheesecakes, pies, gelato, cupcakes and much more, the menu is not only endless, it is fun.

“We are ready to introduce Decadent to the world,” Martin says. Decadent has already signed locations in the Houston, Dallas, Atlanta GA, and south GA. Martin says he “is beyond excited at the response for the new dessert concept from potential owners.” Decadent in Martins eyes, is a fast casual dessert concept. It really connects with millennials on the go, business people meeting early, families that want to spend time together and is a great date spot.

Martin is promoting a movement that redefines what it means to embody dessert pleasure. It is one about intermingling stellar sweets, superior sips, and serene surroundings. Desserts are a universal language, a sweet exchange, and everyone should be part of the conversation. Consider this a dulcet invitation for people of all ages to come and experience the Decadent life.

