Smallcakes Bringing Cupcakes and Creamery to Baltimore, MD!

Baltimore, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery has announced it will finally open a location in Baltimore, MD after months of speculation. According to founder Jeff Martin, Smallcakes had been looking to expand in Baltimore but was waiting on the right location and Martin says ”I think we found a fabulous location in one of the best city’s in the Northeast”. Smallcakes will open a location in The Avenue at White Marsh later this year.

Smallcakes was founded by Jeff Martin of Kansas City in 2008 and has grown to 200 plus locations offering specialty cupcakes baked fresh daily and small batch ice cream. Martin and Smallcakes have received national recognition with his three appearances on the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, a feature on the morning television show The View, catering cupcakes to star- studded events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, and being listed as one of the Top Ten Cupcake Places to try in the country by USA Today. Smallcakes was also named one of the top 50 fastest growing companies in 2016.

Smallcakes prides itself on delivering delicious cupcakes made from scratch every morning in every Smallcakes kitchen. Martin is very excited about seeing the Smallcakes brand expand its footprint in Maryland.

Safder Raza will be operating the Baltimore location. Safder fell in love with the brand while he was eating at a friends Smallcakes location in Houston TX. Jeff says, “ Safer is so passionate about the products and customer service and I can not wait for him to make the first Smallcakes Smash in Baltimore very soon. Smallcakes offers 12 signature cupcake flavors, with 200 rotating specialty flavors as well as our custom cupcake infused ice cream. Smallcakes makes small batch ice cream daily in every kitchen. Smallcakes released its Infamous Smallcakes Smash 2 years ago, its 2 scoops of ice cream smashed between a cupcake of choice and has been “SMASHING” it ever since.

For more information visit Smallcakes online at www.smallcakescupcakery.com and on Facebook.

Contact:

info@smallcakescupcakery.com