Small-Town Charm of Ziggi’s Coffee Attracts Latest Franchisee

Colorado Natives Sign Agreement to Open a Location in the Town of Bennett

Longmont, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ziggi’s Coffee ( www.ZiggisCoffee.com ) has signed an agreement with Colorado natives and new franchisees, Andrew and Corissa Thornton, to bring the rapidly growing franchise to the town of Bennet, Colorado, located approximately 40 miles east of Denver.

The small town charm and local appeal of Ziggi’s Coffee was the perfect fit for the Thorntons. After seeing the need for a convenient drive-thru coffee shop in their town, they knew they didn’t want just any brand; they wanted something that reflected the culture and values of their community.

“I noticed Ziggi’s were popping up all over Northern Colorado, so I started doing some research,” said Andrew. “It was started in Colorado, which we love, and it’s all about family and community. Once we started the process and met everyone, we knew this was the type of company we wanted to bring to Bennett.”

The couple, who have two children, were not only impressed with the company culture and family values but also with the customer service.

“I love the diversity of the menu and that there’s more than just coffee, especially when it comes to catering to kids,” said Corissa. “There is really something for everyone and the customer service is amazing. Everyone is so personable, from the top down. It’s all those little touches that Ziggi’s does that makes it so much better than any of the other places I’ve been to.”

This is just the beginning for the Thorntons as they look to build a legacy for their family. The couple is currently working closely with the team at Ziggi’s Coffee to identify viable real estate for the new location in the Bennett area.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 24 locations nationwide and 48 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

