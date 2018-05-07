Slow-Cooker Pork Recipe Lets You Enjoy Outdoors Then Enjoy Dinner

The slow cooker ranks as one of the handiest appliances. During the winter, when stews are a comfort-food supper, the pot does a masterful job of braising meats and vegetables to fork-tender morsels.

At this time of year, our tastes begin to gravitate toward grilled meat and lighter meals. But the slow cooker allows us to take advantage of the good weather and outdoor activities while still preparing a home-cooked meal.

For our test run of Salsa Pork, we used boneless pork tenderloin because it was on sale, but a fattier cut of pork will work just as well. Green and red bell peppers, carrots and kale leaves add color and fiber to the mix, although other vegetables can easily be substituted.

The slow cooker tends not to produce thickened sauces. If you prefer a thicker sauce, transfer the cooking juices to a saucepan and stir in a slurry of 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water. Stir the sauce over medium heat until it thickens.

SALSA PORK

2-1/2 to 3 pounds boneless pork, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 large Vidalia onion

1 large green bell pepper

1 large red bell pepper

4 carrots, peeled

4 cups chopped kale leaves

1 (16-ounce) jar mango salsa

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Put cubed pork in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with cumin, coriander, thyme, salt and pepper. Add garlic. Toss to coat meat with seasonings. Refrigerate overnight, if there is time, or put into the slow cooker.

Cut onion, peppers and carrots into bite-sized pieces. Remove any ribs from the kale and chop coarsely. Add the vegetables and kale to the slow cooker. Spoon the salsa over the contents of the slow cooker.

Put the lid on the slow cooker, and cook on low for 8 hours. For a spicier stew, add red pepper flakes or sriracha sauce to taste. Sprinkle each serving with chopped cilantro. Serve over rice or couscous. Serves 6 to 8.