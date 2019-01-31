Slim Chickens Opens in Bentonville, Arkansas; Continues Home State Expansion

Fast-Casual Brand Opens 81st Restaurant in Arkansas, grows “Life Changing Chicken” presence near brand headquarters

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, the leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in its home state of Arkansas, with its newest opening in Bentonville. The corporate-owned restaurant will be located at 1400 SE Eagle Way (across from Northwest Arkansas Community College) and is set to open on January 31st.

“Since our founding in 2003 in nearby Fayetteville, we have been committed to rapid growth through both the franchise model and through corporate-owned locations,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder & CEO Tom Gordon. “As a franchisor, it’s extremely important to be in the trenches and showcase how the franchise model can operate. We’re so excited to continue growth close to where the franchise initially started 16 years ago with this newest opening.”

In 16 years, Slim Chickens has seen tremendous growth in its home state of Arkansas, and the Bentonville opening marks the 81st location opening.

“While we have already seen tremendous growth in Arkansas, moving forward, we are looking to open several additional locations throughout the market over the next three years, which will continue to deepen our Arkansas roots,” said Co-Founder and CBO Greg Smart. “This brand’s offerings appeal to so many guests here in the area, and we’re excited to continue spreading our fresh, Southern flavor and hospitality to fans across the city and across the state.”

To celebrate the opening and Slim Chickens 16th anniversary as a brand, the store will host a week-long “Days of Deals” event starting February 18th which includes activities each day and the official ribbon cutting with the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce on February 21st at 10:30 am.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said COO Sam Rothschild. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating, and we’re really proud to be able to share the brand experience with our hometown community.”

Outside of its home state of Arkansas, Slim Chickens has seen significant growth in the past several years, expanding into Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, and Tennessee in the U.S. and with locations in Kuwait and the United Kingdom, emerging as a national and international player within fast-casual dining’s “better chicken” segment.

The down-home Southern brand offers hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 17 custom sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps and its signature chicken and waffles and Mason jar desserts.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with 17 dipping sauces. With 81 locations to date opened and a fanatical following in 14 states and international locations in Kuwait and London and over 300 locations under development agreements, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

