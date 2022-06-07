Slim Chickens Launches NIL Partnership with Five University of Arkansas Athletes, Kicks Off Student Athlete Council

The 5 Athletes will serve as Slim Chickens spokespersons in the Northwest Arkansas community through community projects, campus events and charitable events in the stores.

Fayetteville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , the fast-growing “better chicken” restaurant franchise, is perfecting their hog call and launching a new Student Athlete Council in partnership with the University of Arkansas Athletic Students. Starting this month, five University of Arkansas students will be acting as Slim Chickens spokespersons in the community through community projects, campus events and charitable events at the stores.

“The answer was a no-brainer for me when the council was presented. I am excited to be a part of a renowned Arkansas brand,” said Bumper Pool, the Student Athlete Council Chairman. “This is a new and different way to be involved in the Fayetteville community, and I can’t wait to make Slimthusiasts out of more students at Arkansas.”

Along with Bumper, the Student Athlete Council will be comprised of the following students:

Bumper Pool: Bumper is a graduate student and is also the Council chairman. He is from Lucas, TX and is a member of the football team. He majored in business management.

MaKayla Daniels: MaKayla is a junior from Frederick, MD. She is majoring in recreation and sports management and is on the women’s basketball team.

Jensen Scalzo: Jensen is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL and is a gymnast for Arkansas. She is majoring in Communications.

Ayden Owens: Ayden is a graduate student in the MBA program with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. He is from Pittsburgh, PA and is a member of the track & field team.

Britton Wilson: Britton is a junior from Henrico, VA. She is majoring in psychology and is a member of the track and field team.

“There’s nothing quite like Arkansas sports, except maybe Slim Chickens, and we know this partnership is going to be a lot of fun,” said CMO Chris Allison. “This is a talented and hardworking group of young adults, and we can’t wait for them to be ambassadors for Slim Chickens. We’re looking forward to some great events over the coming months.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken that is buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition to its tasty new craft chicken sandwich offerings, Slim Chicken continues to lead the way with its signature chicken tenders and wings and a choice of 17 housemade sauces which has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars and hand spun shakes are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 165 locations opened and a fanatical following in 29 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the UK, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

