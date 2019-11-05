Slim Chickens Launches New Tender Mac & Cheese Bowls In Two Varieties

The Leader In The Better Chicken Segment Puts A Unique And Delicious Spin On One of Its Primary Menu Offerings

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue offering its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor with a new limited time offer – Tender Mac Bowls, at all Slim Chickens locations.

Given that Slim Chickens is known for its delicious chicken and Southern-inspired menu items, it’s certainly no surprise that the “better chicken” brand opted to develop dual LTOs: the Tender Mac Bowls. Slim Chickens’ Tender Mac creations will come in two varieties: The Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl and the Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl.

The Original Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl features Slim Chicken’s signature mac and cheese, hand-breaded chicken tenders and is topped with a blend of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. The Buffalo Tender Mac & Cheese Bowl also features the brand’s signature mac and cheese, hand-breaded chicken tenders and is topped with our house Buffalo and Cayenne Ranch, fried onions, green onions, and blend of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

“The launch of our new Tender Mac Bowls is just another way we prioritize serving our guests the high-quality, delicious and honest food that characterizes southern hospitality,” said Slim Chickens Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Tom Gordon. “These new offerings truly represent our dedication to constant innovation and I have a feeling that our guests will want these Mac Bowls to become a permanent menu offering.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

Fun Fact: Amateur historians have often credited Thomas Jefferson with introducing macaroni and cheese to the United States. He dined on the dish during his time in Italy; he loved it so much that he brought a pasta maker back with him to the U.S. and served the dish at the White House in 1802.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

