Slim Chickens Launches Lemon Pepper and Cayenne Ranch Dry Rub Chicken Wings LTO on June 29

The “better chicken” brand will feature the limited-time menu item from June 29 until September 27 at all Slim Chickens locations.

Fayetteville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, announced today the launch of a new limited-time menu item – Dry Rub Chicken Wings – which will showcase the brand’s 100% all-natural, fresh chicken in Lemon Pepper and Cayenne Ranch flavors. The limited-time offer is available at all Slim Chickens locations from June 29 until September 27.

Several Slim Chickens franchise owners in Texas came up with the idea to carry dry rub wings, based on the popularity of the wing category in the state, and they helped the corporate team develop the new menu item before it was tested in several of the brand’s stores.

“Based on the suggestion from our franchise owners, inspired by feedback from their guests, we began working with our culinary team to develop a number of new recipes,” said Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Greg Smart. “We have empowered our franchise owners to provide their valuable insights, and the continued input that we receive from them truly benefits the entire system.”

The brand’s perfectly fried chicken wings have always been a hot commodity, and now guests are able to experience the newly launched Dry Rub Wings in two new flavors: Cayenne Ranch, a perfect blend of creamy ranch with a kick of Cayenne and Lemon Pepper, a tangy and zesty flavor featuring a punch of black pepper spice with the classic onion and garlic duo.

“Our guests’ desire for wings over the past few years has increased, and the category has really grown in popularity. We knew that it was a perfect time to create a delicious new option for our guests,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allison. “The dry rub wings add to the high-quality, delicious and honest food that characterizes Slim Chickens. It’s always fun to put a new and delicious spin on one of our core menu items, and we look forward to wowing our guests with the latest offering.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .