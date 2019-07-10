Slim Chickens Launches Branded Summer Gear and Offers Fans a Chance to Win Prizes Via Social Media Contest

Fans can enter the “Chill with Slim” contest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter before July 31 to win free food for a year.

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) A true brand enthusiast will spout the virtues of their favorite eatery to anyone who is willing to listen, but only the truly obsessed will take that love a step further and proudly don their brand’s gear. Such is the case with Slim Chickens customers, who can now display their Slim’s pride through its new line of summer merchandise , including everything from cooler bags and pool floaties to beach towels and croakies. In addition to being the best dressed at the pool or beach, Slim Chickens customers can use the gear to try and win free food for a year through the brand’s “Chill with Slim” social media contest.

The contest is currently open and the entry period ends on Wednesday, July 31. To enter, customers must post a photo or video of themselves on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter showing how they will “Chill With Slim” this summer. Posts must include the Slim Chickens logo, which can appear on brand merchandise or signage, as well as the hashtag #chillwithslim. Fans looking to enter the contest must set their social media accounts to public, and include the hashtag #chillwithslim. Winners will be announced on SlimChickens.com and social media channels on Wednesday, August 7.

A panel of judges will select four finalists based on creativity, brand essence and engagement in the form of likes and/or comments. The four final posts will be shared with Slim Chickens’ social media audience and the grand prize winner will be determined by who receives the most “likes.” The grand prize winner will receive a $600 gift card, which they can use for one meal per week for a 52-week period. The other three finalists will each receive a $100 gift card to the Slim Chickens store.

“We launched this fun summer line in response to our fans’ requests for more Slim Chickens merchandise,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Greg Smart. “With ‘Chill with Slim,’ we’re giving our customers a fun contest that allows them to show off their brand loyalty and spread the gospel of Slim Chickens with their networks. Whether our fans participate for fun or are in it to win it, nothing beats showing off that Slim Chickens pride.”

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 80 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

