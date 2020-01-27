Slim Chickens Launches Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich on January 27

The “Better Chicken” Franchise Continues to Satisfy its Loyal Following of “Slimthusiasts” With A New Premium Chicken Sandwich Offering

Fayetteville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will roll out its latest limited-time menu item, the Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich, on Monday, January 27. The 100% all-natural, southern-fried chicken sandwich features the brand’s beloved hand-breaded chicken breast along with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes and creamy ranch sauce on a garlic-toasted bun. The sandwich will be available at all Slim Chickens locations until March 29th.

“2019 was the year of the chicken sandwich. Based on demand from our customer base, we are focused on rolling out new product innovations that align with what they are looking for,” said Slim Chickens Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Tom Gordon. “We remain committed to leveling up our offerings and providing our guests with the highest quality, delicious and honest food that characterizes southern hospitality.”

Slim Chickens, known for its delicious chicken and Southern-inspired menu items, has grown a fanatical following of “Slimthusiasts.” With nearly 100 units in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, Slim Chickens’ followers are fueling demand for its menu offerings across the globe. The eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With nearly 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .