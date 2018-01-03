Slim Chickens Introduces Online Ordering and Loyalty App

Fast-growing, “better chicken” franchise partners with Punchh and Olo to deliver category-leading online ordering and loyalty program

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a 67-unit, emerging national chicken franchise, has announced the launch of its loyalty app and online ordering platform. This move, among the first in the fast-casual, “better chicken” segment, marks the start of a year focused on growth and innovation. In 2018, the brand anticipates that as much as 2 percent of its sales revenue will come from online ordering and will continue to grow as consumer behavior continues to shift to increased online and mobile ordering and participation in brand’s loyalty programs.

“We’ve been around since 2003 and franchising since 2014, but in many ways, we are just getting started,” said Greg Smart, co-founder and chief brand officer of Slim Chickens. “We’re excited to provide another way for our loyal guests to get our food in an efficient and easy way. We are able to continue to leverage technology and create partnerships to meet our singular goal of giving fans of the brand access to our food in the ways that make the most sense to them.”

Before rolling out online ordering to the entire system, in mid-October, Slim Chickens identified five corporate stores to test out the program. After enjoying initial success in those markets, the brand rolled out the program system wide over several weeks in December, which included intensive testing and training with each franchise owner to ensure a seamless transition. As of January 1, all stores had adopted the online and mobile platform.

“Our commitment to the franchisees at the unit level is just one reason that Slim Chickens has grown to 67 locations in 11 states, and our online ordering and loyalty program is just the latest milestone in our trajectory,” said Tom Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Slim Chickens. “Being able to introduce a new sales opportunity for our franchisees and a convenient way for our customers to access our delicious food is an on-going priority for us.”

More than 15,000 Slimthusiasts joined the loyalty program in the month of December. The loyalty program is point-based, offering one point for every dollar spent, and a $4.00 reward for every $50 spent. Users can also get a $4.00 reward (50 points) when they refer someone to the program who makes a purchase of $5.00 or more. Slimthusiasts will also receive a free jar dessert on their birthday. When customers download the Slim Chickens online ordering app, they’ll receive a voucher for a free Cayenne Ranch Chicken Sandwich, delivered to their email within 12 hours. But most importantly, they’ll be able to skip the line to pick up their food.

“Having online ordering capability is great, but the loyalty program is what our customers had been asking for and what is really going to move the needle for both our customers and for our franchisees,” said Smart. “With the loyalty program, we have clearer insights into our customer, like their birthdays, order frequency, how much they spend, their order history and more. Our ability to segment them into groups based on their behavior lets us market to them in a more personalized and beneficial way. Our 2018 goal is to have 100,000 Slimthusiasts, and to generate 2 percent of overall sales from online ordering through the website and Slim Chickens app.”

To learn more, visit Slimchickens.com/app or download the app in Google Play or the iTunes store.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces made from scratch. With nearly 70 locations today and a fanatical following in 11 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Contact:

Sydney Gitelis

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com