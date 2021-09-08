Slim Chickens Gears Up for September 7th Opening in Lawton; Part of Five-Unit Deal, Including Muskogee by Early 2022

HnB Chicken LLC grows better-chicken concept throughout Oklahoma with Lawton opening and five-unit deal.

Lawton, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Oklahoma, with its newest opening at 6731 Northwest Cash Rd. in Lawton on September 7th.

Being from Arkansas, HnB Chicken President and CEO Colt Harmon has been around the Slim Chickens brand since the beginning. This will be Harmon’s second Slim Chickens location, but his first opening. He took over ownership of his first Slim Chickens in Somerset, KY before taking on the five-unit agreement. Their next opening is set for Muskogee, Oklahoma by early 2022. HnB develops other retail and restaurant brands, including Mobil truck stops.

“Lawton was the perfect location to open our first store,” said Harmon. “We love the rich history and community focus throughout Lawton and look forward to offering our delicious, Southern-inspired chicken and sides for residents.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Lawton will also make a positive economic impact by creating an anticipated 100+ jobs in the community.

The Lawton opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 125 openings in 22 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Oklahoma alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to nine locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Lawton market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 22 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit www.slimchickens.com .

