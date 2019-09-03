Slim Chickens Gears Up for September 5 Ribbon Cutting in Plainfield, Illinois

R Chicken LLC Grows Better Chicken Concept throughout Illinois and Missouri, starting with a ribbon cutting in Plainfield, IL.

Plainfield, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Illinois, with its grand reopening in Plainfield on September 5, 2019.

Plainfield is the first of three Illinois reopenings to be completed in September, the second and third of which are taking place in Bloomington and Champaign in what will eventually be a 50-unit area development deal in Illinois and Missouri.

“Our staff is very proud of the work they have put in to get this location up to the highest possible standards of service. We’re excited to bring Slim Chickens’ fresh and delicious food in a clean, welcoming environment to the Plainfield community.” said Andrew Buscher, the District Manager for central Illinois. “We’re looking forward to showing off our southern hospitality and really becoming a vital part of the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place on Thursday, September 5 will kick off at 4 p.m. and will include a raffle with prizes, a tasting of Slim Chickens’ most popular menu items and a live performance by musician Brian Allison. This event will be followed by a weekend of festivities including a live radio broadcast with Brian Slocum of WJOL, and music from Greg’s Fender Benders.

The Slim Chickens location will also announce their month long charity partner, The Plainfield Saints, Youth Football and Cheer Association, which will also kick off during the event. All month the employees at Slim Chickens will be asking their guests if they’d like to “Round Up” their total amount spent to the nearest dollar, in order to benefit this non-for-profit group that provides championship-winning youth football and cheer programs for ages five to 15 in the Plainfield, Joliet and surrounding areas.

The Plainfield reopening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The brand currently has four locations in Illinois.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild. “Our freshly-made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating and we’re really proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in the Plainfield, Illinois market.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders prepared using proprietary buttermilk marinade then hand-breading and always cooking fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com