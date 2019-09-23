Slim Chickens Gears Up for September 25 Ribbon Cutting in Bloomington, Illinois

R Chicken LLC Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Illinois, With Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting in Bloomington.

Bloomington, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its offering of 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor with its grand reopening in Bloomington, Illinois on September 25, 2019.

Bloomington is the third of three Illinois reopenings to be completed in September—the first and second of which took place earlier this month in Plainfield and Champaign—in what is scheduled to be a 50-unit area development deal in Illinois and Missouri.

“Our staff is very proud of the work they have put in to get this location up to the highest possible standards of service. We’re excited to bring Slim Chickens’ fresh and delicious food to the Bloomington community,” said Andrew Buscher, the District Manager for central Illinois. “We’re looking forward to showing off our southern hospitality and really becoming a vital part of the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at 4 p.m on Wednesday, September 25 at the restaurant located at 1515 N Veterans Pkwy., Bloomington, Illinois 61704, at which time, Slim Chickens will announce its month-long charity partnership with The Bloomington Cardinals Youth Football and Cheer Association. Throughout the month of October, guests have the option to “Round Up” their total amount spent to the nearest dollar in order to benefit championship-winning youth football and cheer programs in the Bloomington area.

Tastings of Slim Chickens signature chicken and waffles, chicken tenders and jar desserts will be offered immediately following the Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, 107.7 THE BULL will begin setting up for their live broadcast and games. Radio host Andy Roberts will be offering a game to listeners who come to Slim Chickens giving them a chance to win Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris concert tickets, as well as 4 sets of tickets to Six Flags Fright Fest. Grand reopening events will continue through Sunday and are as follows:

September 26: Enjoy a parking lot tent party from 4 to 6 p.m. The party will feature prize giveaways including ZZ Top Concert tickets and a live radio broadcast from BOB 97.9 FM.

The Bloomington reopening is only one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the “better chicken” brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Illinois, the brand has proudly established three locations and is poised for further expansion in the years to come.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Bloomington market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer, Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com