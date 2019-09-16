Slim Chickens Gears Up for September 16 Opening in El Dorado, Arkansas

Dixie Chicken, LLC Grows Better Chicken Concept throughout Arkansas with El Dorado opening.

El Dorado, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Arkansas, with its newest opening at 1720 N. West Avenue in El Dorado on September 16, 2019.

Dixie Chicken LLC, the franchise owner of the El Dorado Slim Chickens, is now opening its eighth Slim Chickens store in Arkansas and sees the market, which is the is the largest urban population center in its region, as an excellent growth opportunity for the brand.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the Slim Chickens southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to El Dorado. We know that Slim Chickens will be the perfect option for residents in the area and we plan to be a vital part of the community,” said John Luckett, Chief Operating Partner of Dixie Chicken. “The brand’s delicious, 100% all-natural chicken and consistent execution is something we’re excited to bring to the people of El Dorado and surrounding communities.” Dixie Chicken is looking to open 15-20 Slim Chickens locations over the next three to five years.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and southern sides, the new Slim Chickens location in El Dorado will also have a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs created in the community.

The El Dorado opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Arkansas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 18 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the El Dorado market.” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders, buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

