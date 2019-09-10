Slim Chickens Gears Up for September 12 Ribbon Cutting in Champaign, Illinois

R Chicken LLC Grows Better Chicken Concept throughout Illinois and Missouri, with grand reopening and ribbon cutting in Champaign, IL.

Champaign, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Illinois, with its grand reopening in Champaign on September 12, 2019.

Champaign is the second of three Illinois reopenings to be completed in September, the first of which took place in Plainfield and third of which will be taking place in Bloomington in what will eventually be a 50-unit area development deal in Illinois and Missouri.

“Our staff is very proud of the work they have put in to get this location up to the highest possible standards of service. We’re excited to bring Slim Chickens’ fresh and delicious food in a clean, welcoming environment to the Champaign community.” said Andrew Buscher, the District Manager for central Illinois. “We’re looking forward to showing off our southern hospitality and really becoming a vital part of the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place on Thursday, September 12 will kick off at 4 p.m at 2037 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820. The ceremony will include a raffle with prizes, a tasting of Slim Chickens’ most popular menu items and a live performance by a jazz ensemble from the University of Illinois.

This event will be followed by a weekend of festivities including a live radio broadcast on WIXY 100.3. The station is giving away two sets of Big 10 football tickets followed by a live performance by Soujon Rocs, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, from 10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. there will be a fun character visit for families and kids to get photos taken with Superman and Wonderwoman followed by a University of Illinois band performance from 4 to 7 p.m.

The location will also be announcing its partnership with the Boy Scouts of America for Slim Chickens’ “Round Up” program. For the month of September, Slim Chickens employees will offer guests the opportunity to “Round Up” their total amount spent to the nearest dollar. The difference will be donated to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization that enriches the youth in Champaign by teaching them leadership and life skills.

The Champaign reopening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The brand currently has four locations in Illinois.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild. “Our freshly-made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating and we’re really proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in the Champaign, Illinois market.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders prepared using proprietary buttermilk marinade then hand-breading and always cooking fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens



Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com