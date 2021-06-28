Slim Chickens Gears Up for Opening of First Maryland Location in Bowie on June 28

Brothers Darrin and Dennis Atlas Grow Better Chicken Concept with Maryland’s First Location in Bowie

Bowie, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor with its first location in Maryland, opening on June 28 at 10200 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Bowie.

While this is the first Slim Chickens location for the Atlas brothers, they’ve signed to open several more locations down the line, with a second one coming to Lexington Park, Maryland by the end of 2021. The Bowie location will feature a double drive-thru with team members outside available to take customers’ orders.

“We’re excited to finally bring Slim Chickens to Maryland, and we’re thrilled the first location for the state is in Bowie,” said Dennis. “The first thing that attracted us to the brand was the food, and we know the growing community in Bowie and the greater Washington D.C. area will love it as much as we do. The Vista Gardens West shopping center is a great location and the double drive-thru is going to make us a quick, easy, and delicious choice for customers.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Bowie will also make a positive economic impact, with 75–100 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Bowie opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 125 openings in 20 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The brand has already grown tremendously across the country and looks forward to being able to continue its growth throughout Maryland.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Bowie market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 125 locations opened and a fanatical following in 20 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit www.slimchickens.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Slim Chickens

The post Slim Chickens Gears Up for Opening of First Maryland Location in Bowie on June 28 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.