Slim Chickens Gears Up for October 19 Opening in Streetsboro, Ohio

Franchisee David Giesen grows the ”better chicken” concept throughout Ohio, opening a new location in Streetsboro.

Streetsboro, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Ohio, opening its newest location at 9545 OH-14 in Streetsboro on Monday, October 19.

David Giesen, the franchisee behind the Streetsboro opening, was working as a medical sales representative when a piece of land in Ohio that his father-in-law owned was seeing interest from restaurant franchises. Giesen opened an Arby’s franchise with help from his father-in-law and eventually left his medical sales career to open 16 restaurant franchises with the Arby’s and Freddy’s brands.

After sitting down for a family meal at Slim Chickens, Giesen and his family were sold on the fast-casual concept in the booming chicken segment. Working closely with his sons Thomas and Will, and son-in-law Tyler Scofield on the Streetsboro location, Giesen sees Slim Chickens as the perfect competitor to bigger names like Chick-fil-A.

“Slim Chickens is going to be a unique brand in Streetsboro, and we’re excited to introduce the concept to the local community,” said Giesen. “In addition to making this the brand’s largest Midwest location, I look forward to continuing to grow the brand’s presence in Ohio.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Streetsboro will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Streetsboro opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 17 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the brand’s second location in Ohio, and there are plans for continued growth throughout the state in the near future.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating. We’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Streetsboro market,” said Slim Chickens’ Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked-to-order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 17 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

