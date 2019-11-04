Slim Chickens Gears Up for Nov. 4, 2019 Opening in Lubbock, Texas

Chris Wilson Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Texas With Lubbock Opening

k, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas, with its newest opening at 7801 University Ave. in Lubbock on November 4, 2019.

Slim Chickens franchisee Chris Wilson joined the brand in 2014, opening his first location in his current hometown of Lubbock, Texas. Wilson grew up in the Texas panhandle, not far from Amarillo, Texas, where he recently opened a Slim Chickens in April of 2019. The Lubbock opening will be his fourth location in the market and sixth Slim Chickens location overall.

Wilson is passionate about the brand, which is apparent through his continuous growth and development and is excited to bring another location to the Lubbock market.

“I’m thrilled with how the brand is performing and I’m happy to have grown alongside it. We have developed a strong relationship with our customer base here and are looking forward to bringing a new location to the community,” said Wilson.

For Wilson, six stores is just the beginning of his relationship with the rapidly-growing brand. “We are looking to develop new locations all throughout Texas,” he said.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and southern sides, the new Slim Chickens location in Lubbock will also have a positive economic impact with over 30 new jobs created in the community.

The Lubbock opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Texas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 23 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Lubbock market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens



Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

