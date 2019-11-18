Slim Chickens Gears Up for Nov. 18 Opening in Mission, Kansas

Slim Chickens Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Kansas With Mission Opening

Mission, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kansas, with its newest opening at 6591 Johnson Dri. in Mission, Kansas on November 18, 2019.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and southern sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Mission will also make a positive economic impact with over 50 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Mission opening is just one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Kansas alone, the brand has already grown to five locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Mission market,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gordon.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Founded by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart, Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com