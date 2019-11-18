Slim Chickens Gears Up for Nov. 18 Opening in Aurora, Colorado

L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Colorado With Aurora Opening

Aurora, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Colorado, with its newest opening at 3900 Tower Rd. in Aurora on November 18, 2019. The brand will also unveil a food truck in the Aurora, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs markets in early November.

With decades of experience as owners of 15 Burger King locations in Denver, Colorado, the franchising veterans of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group felt ready to tackle a new challenge. Upon meeting co-founders Tom Gordon and Greg Smart of Slim Chickens at a franchising conference in 2018, Byron Wheeler, President of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group was immediately impressed with the growth and development plans Slim Chickens’ leadership had in mind and signed on for the exclusive rights for all Slim Chickens restaurants to be introduced to Colorado and Utah. Wheeler is also in the process of launching a food truck in early November—another first for the brand. “We felt we had this great opportunity to build brand awareness beyond traditional advertising platforms and take the concept even further with a food truck,” said Byron.

“The food truck will be traveling around the metro area serving a sampling of the same delicious food you can enjoy in our freestanding restaurants and it will be available for both events and catering opportunities,” said Wheeler.

The Aurora opening is the brand’s first break into the Colorado market. L.O.V.E. Restaurant group presently has six Slim Chickens locations in the pipeline for Colorado in and around Denver, plus two in Utah planned for Lehigh and South Jordan, just south of Salt Lake City. Byron said that he anticipates a Colorado market capacity of 23 Slim Chickens, with a capacity in Utah of about 12 locations.

“We fell in love with Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and fun vibe. Once we tried the product, we just knew it was going to take off in Colorado,” said Wheeler.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Aurora will also make a positive economic impact, with an estimated 80 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Aurora opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Colorado market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

