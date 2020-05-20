Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 20 Opening in Searcy, AR

Scott Davis, Cody Davis & Josh Rowden Grow Better-Chicken Concept Throughout Arkansas With Searcy Opening

Searcy, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expanding its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Arkansas, with its newest opening scheduled for on May 20 at 402 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy.

Since opening their first Slim Chickens location in Southaven, Mississippi last July, Scott and Cody Davis and Josh Rowden are continuing to live by the DHR franchise group’s motto “Our People Make the Difference,” a company their fathers started and which now owns 31 successful Sonic Drive-Ins. Davis and Rowden, as the next generation of DHR, couldn’t be more excited to open their second location in Searcy, Rowden’s hometown. They strive to make a positive impact on each community by fostering a warm, supportive environment for staff—the same support they receive from the franchisor itself.

“Seeing the success with Southaven as far as the support, operations and opportunities available, I could see the seven-store agreement expanding. We’ve gotten to know the guys at Slim Chickens. We know the potential, we love what they’re doing on both a local and national level and we’re proud to be a part of growing out expansion with them. We look to build in quality over quantity, so we may take it a bit slower. We just take it bites at a time. We could see this becoming a big part of our business at DHR”, says Davis.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Searcy will also make a positive economic impact in the community by creating over 75 new jobs.

The Searcy opening is just one part of Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Arkansas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 19 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Searcy market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .