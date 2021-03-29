Slim Chickens Gears Up for March 29 Opening in Collierville

Franchisees Cody and Scott Davis will open their third Slim Chickens location in Collierville with another 17 in development.

Collierville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Tennessee, with its newest opening at 501 W Poplar Ave. in Collierville on March 29.

Brothers, Cody and Scott Davis currently own two Slim Chickens locations in Southaven, Mississippi and Searcy, Arkansas. The Collierville location will be the brothers’ third Slim Chickens, with 14 other locations in development, including in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis. The Davis brothers decided to open Slim Chickens in Collierville because they felt the Memphis suburb’s family-friendly nature and community feel were a perfect fit for the brand.

“Collierville has Southern hospitality and a warm, hometown feel,” said Cody. “Working with the community and Chamber of Commerce has been great and everyone is very excited about the opening. We are looking forward to bringing superior customer service and a new option for fresh, delicious food to Collierville.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Collierville will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Collierville opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 120 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Collierville location will bring the brand to five locations in Tennessee, including Hendersonville, Memphis, Mt. Juliet, and Murfreesboro, with the sixth location opening in Bartlett in May.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Collierville market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in mason jars are also available.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

