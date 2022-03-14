Slim Chickens Gears Up for March 14th Opening in Houston, Texas

Garza Management grows “better chicken” concept throughout Texas with 6th and newest Houston opening.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas with its newest opening at 510 Fm 1960 Rd W in Houston on March 14th.

Garza Management, a Houston-based fast food and quick service restaurant company, currently owns five Slim Chickens locations in the Houston market and plans to open two more. Garza chose Cypress Parkway to expand brand awareness around north Houston. The company owns other fast food chains along with Slim Chickens throughout Houston.

“We brought Slim Chickens to the Houston market because we believe in the top-notch customer service and fresh, delicious food Slim Chickens provides its guests each day,” said Andrew Miller, Garza Management’s COO. “We’re looking forward to growing the Slim Chickens brand and offering our southern-inspired chicken and sides to the northern area of Houston as we continue to expand our footprint.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Houston will also make a positive economic impact with the anticipated creation of more than 75 new jobs in the community.

The Houston opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated more than 150 openings in 26 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Texas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 26 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Houston market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 26 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Slim Chickens

The post Slim Chickens Gears Up for March 14th Opening in Houston, Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.