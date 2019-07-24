Slim Chickens Gears Up for July 24 Opening in Southaven, MS

DHR Franchise Group Grows Better Chicken Concept with its first franchise location in Southaven, MS

Southaven, MS (RestaurantNews.com) DHR Franchise Group, a multi-unit franchisee group that has over 30 Sonic locations is opening a Slim Chickens in Southaven, MS on July 24 and has signed on to open seven Slim Chickens stores in the Mid-South within the next five years.

Slim Chickens will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in the state with the location opening at 6505 Getwell Rd. 38672 in Southaven on July 24. This will mark the 90th store opened by Slim Chickens.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing our experience in the restaurant franchise industry for our group and future generations to come,” said Josh Rowden, Supervising Partner and Head of Operations for DHR Franchise Group. “Our planned seven stores could easily turn into 10-12 stores very quickly if we find success.”

Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has celebrated more than 80 openings in 14 U.S. states and international markets, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the third Slim Chickens location in Mississippi and the brand plans to expand its footprint within the Mid-South region of the US throughout the next several years. The brand has signed on 65 units within the past six months of 2019 and will continue to expand into new territories across the U.S. and overseas.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating, and we’re really proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in our first Memphis area location.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders prepared using our proprietary buttermilk marinating then hand breading and always cooking fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience in its sector of the restaurant industry for menu quality and guest hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else. The down-home Southern brand offers fresh, hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 17 housemade sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 80 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

