Slim Chickens Gears Up for January 10th Opening in Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Alabama, with its newest opening at 3501 Woodward Avenue Muscle Shoals on January 10th.

Dixie Chicken LLC, the franchise owner of the new Muscle Shoals Slim Chickens and 11 other locations across Arkansas, is now opening its 12th Slim Chickens store and will open an additional 15–20 Slim Chickens locations over the next three to five years.

“Muscle Shoals is an incredible community, and we are looking forward to it being our first Alabama location,” said John Luckett, chief operating partner of Dixie Chicken. “Not only are we excited to serve great food and offer first class customer service, but we will also be providing employment opportunities for 85 to 100 people.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Muscle Shoals will also make a positive economic impact on the community through job creation.

The Muscle Shoals opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 130 openings in 26 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Arkansas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 21 locations.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Muscle Shoals market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 130 locations opened and a fanatical following in 26 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade.

