Slim Chickens Gears Up for January 10th Opening in Farmington, NM

Farmington, NM ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor with it’s first location in New Mexico, with its newest opening at 3475 E. Main Street in Farmington on January 10th.

Ekstrom started working at Denny’s as a dishwasher four decades ago and worked his way up to Director of Operations. In 1995, he left to open his first Denny’s location. With partners, he went on to build the largest Denny’s franchise company in the nation with 94 Denny’s in 11 states and 4500 employees which the group sold in 2019. Today, he remains the owner of a handful of Denny’s locations and is also the owner of all New Mexico Del Taco locations. He added Slim Chickens to his portfolio to build the brand’s footprint in the New Mexico-El Paso, TX area and is pursuing additional sites in communities across Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces and El Paso, to name a few.

“I looked at many chicken concepts, but the Slim Chickens brand is the one that resonated with me. I love the menu, the southern appeal and great food and atmosphere,” Ekstrom said. “It’s something new and fresh for the Farmington community, and I’m excited to offer everyone a place to come enjoy delicious food, kick back and relax.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Farmington will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Farmington opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 130 openings in 26 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Farmington market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 130 locations opened and a fanatical following in 26 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

