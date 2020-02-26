Slim Chickens Gears Up for Feb. 26 Opening in Mt. Juliet

Life Changing Hospitality Grows Better-Chicken Concept Throughout Tennessee With Mt. Juliet Opening

Mt. Juliet, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better-chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Tennessee, with its newest opening at 4161 N. Mt Juliet Rd in Mt. Juliet on February 26, 2020.

Harold Wallace, the President of Operations of Life Changing Hospitality, Inc., is a multi-unit franchisee with Slim Chickens and has been in the restaurant industry since he was 16 years old. Sam Rothchild, COO of Slim Chickens introduced Wallace to the brand after the two had previously worked together in the restaurant industry on the West Coast. Wallace has signed on for nine Slim Chickens units.

“Chicken is a hot concept in the industry. Our product offering is different than our competitors, and we do it well and have a fun story to tell,” said Wallace. “The southern feel of the brand resonates well with people in the growing community, and we look forward to becoming a go-to staple in the market.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Mt. Juliet will also make a positive economic impact by creating an anticipated 85–90 new jobs in the community.

The Mt. Juliet opening is just one part of Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Mt. Juliet market,” said Slim Chickens COO Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment, with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food shared with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .