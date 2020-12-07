Slim Chickens Gears Up for December 7 Opening in Helena

Preferred Restaurant Group Grows Better Chicken Concept by Opening First Montana Location in Helena

Helena, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Montana, with its newest opening at 1450 Prospect Avenue in Helena on December 7.

Mike Sartwell, president and CEO of Preferred Restaurant Group, Inc., is an experienced Slim Chickens owner with one location in North Dakota, and knew the brand is just what the state of Montana needed.

Sartwell looks forward to leveraging his decades of restaurant and franchising experience to grow the Slim Chickens concept in Montana. Sartwell has an impressive 43 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He joined Taco John’s in 1976 at the age of 16 and has successfully opened multiple franchises including Subway, Godfather’s Pizza and Schlotzsky’s Deli. Sartwell is thrilled to take part in expanding the fast-casual Slim Chickens concept to Montana and introduce the market to a leader in fresh, made-to-order chicken and authentic Southern flavors.

“We loved the ‘better chicken’ concept, because there are very few chicken restaurants like this in our part of the world,” said Sartwell. “I believe the quality product, the brand culture and the strong leadership will result in rapid growth for the Slim Chickens brand in Montana. We are excited to be part of it.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Helena will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Helena opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 17 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the first Slim Chickens location to open in the state of Montana.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base and open the first Slim Chickens location in Montana,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 house made sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with house made dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 17 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

No Limit Agency

919-906-8592

jgreen@nolimitagency.com

The post Slim Chickens Gears Up for December 7 Opening in Helena first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.