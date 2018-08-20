Slim Chickens Gears Up for August Opening in Fayetteville

Leading Fast Casual Concept Opens New Location in Headquarter Market

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in its headquarter market of Fayetteville, Arkansas. The corporate-owned restaurant will be located at 1855 MLK Jr. Boulevard and is set to open on August 20th.

To get locals ramped up for the Fayetteville grand opening, the Slim Chickens team will be hosting activities in the community throughout September. Some of these celebrations include a fundraiser for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest, where guests are able to round up their order total to the next dollar, and the change will be donated to the local hospital. The brand will also be kicking off the Day of Deals on September 3rd, where each day has a different prize for the restaurant guests, that can be redeemed at the end of the month.

“Fayetteville has a special place in our heart because it is where we are headquartered and where the brand was born more than fifteen years ago,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “We are so excited to announce more growth in this market and continue to deliver our fan-favorite chicken to our loyal customers.”

Since the beginning of the Slim Chickens journey in Fayetteville, the brand has celebrated 75 openings in 14 states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London. The brand is well on its way to achieving its goal of 600 restaurants by 2025.

Much of this growth can be attributed by the forward-thinking leadership team, which includes newly appointed Jackie Lobdell as the Executive Director of Franchise Development. Aside from the new hire, the brand has also launched in-house delivery for catering orders as well as an online ordering and loyalty app offering.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating, and we’re really proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in our first-ever market.”

By focusing on high quality, fresh chicken, the brand has committed to providing a “Life Changing Chicken” experience in its sector of the restaurant industry for menu quality and guest hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else. The down-home Southern brand offers hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 10 handmade dipping sauces or nine wing sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

