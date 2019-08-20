Slim Chickens Gears Up for August 22 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Owasso, OK

Slim Chickens commemorates its Owasso location opened July 29 and kicks off round-up campaign to support Make-A-Wish Tulsa.

Owasso, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants will celebrate the recently opened store with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8712 N Garnett Road, 74055 in Owasso on August 22.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Owasso store will take place at 10 a.m. This event also marks the beginning of Slim Chickens’ round-up campaign, in which all Oklahoma restaurants will be participating in through the end of September. Customers will have the opportunity to round up their bill to the next dollar to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

Since its founding in 2003, Slim Chickens has celebrated more than 90 openings in 14 U.S. states and international markets, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This is the eighth Slim Chickens location in Oklahoma and the brand plans to expand its footprint within the Mid-South region of the US throughout the next several years. The brand has signed on 65 units within the past six months of 2019 and will continue to expand into new territories across the U.S. and overseas.

“This ribbon cutting ceremony marks our entry into the Owasso market, and we are thrilled to expand the Slim Chickens ‘better chicken’ concept in Oklahoma,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating. We’re really proud to be able to both commemorate our first Owasso area location with this celebration and give back to the Oklahoma community at large with the statewide round-up promotion benefitting Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders prepared using our proprietary buttermilk marinating then hand breading and always cooking fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience in its sector of the restaurant industry for menu quality and guest hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else. The down-home Southern brand offers fresh, hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 17 housemade sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

