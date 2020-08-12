Slim Chickens Gears Up for August 12 Opening in Troy, Missouri

R-Chicken Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Missouri with Troy Opening.

Troy, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Missouri, with its newest opening at 31 The Plaza in Troy on August 12.

R-Chicken’s Derek Menne and Mike Moreland are no strangers to the world of QSR franchising. Before becoming joint operators with R-Chicken – a division of R-Solution, itself a part of a larger brokerage and real estate development company – Menne worked with Lion’s Choice as Director of Operations for seven years and can also claim 23 years of experience with Hardee’s. The R-Chicken division has signed on with Slim Chicken’s for an impressive 30-unit area development deal.

“Slim Chicken’s unique menu offering lets the brand stand on its own, and it has the product quality to back it up,” said Menne. “In addition to the Troy acquisition, we are currently in the process of acquiring three locations in Illinois. We could potentially have three to five up and running soon. As far as developing the rest of the area, our plan for Missouri is to start in the south and run north up to the 44th corridor to St. Louis. In Illinois, our plan is to fill in the pockets around the three existing stores and then work our way out to St. Louis. If everything goes according to plan as we start building, I think we’ll continue to expand beyond the 30 units we’ve signed on for.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Troy will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 75 new jobs in the community.

The Troy opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 17 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Missouri alone, the brand has already grown to five locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Troy market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 17 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .