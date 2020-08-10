Slim Chickens Gears Up for August 10 Opening in Fort Hood

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Texas With Fort Hood Opening

Fort Hood, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas, with its newest opening at S Clear Creek Rd, Bldg. 48830 in Fort Hood, on August 10.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Slim Chickens to open a total of three locations. The first Slim Chickens opened as a result of this partnership started serving guests on a military installation at Fort Leonard Wood in March 2019, the second will be at Fort Hood and the third location will open at Joint Base San Antonio.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Fort Hood will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 75 new jobs in the community.

The Fort Hood opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 15 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Texas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to nearly 25 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Fort Hood market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .