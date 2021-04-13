Slim Chickens Gears Up for April 12 Opening in Fort Sam Houston Exchange on Joint Base San Antonio

Fort Sam Houston opening marks third opening on a military base for the brand

Fort Hood, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas, with its newest opening at 2500 Funston Rd. on Joint Base San Antonio, on April 12.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Slim Chickens to open a total of three locations. The first location started serving guests on a military installation at Fort Leonard Wood in March 2019, and the second opened at Fort Hood in August of 2020. Fort Sam Houston will mark the third location.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in the Fort Sam Houston Exchange will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 35 new jobs in the community and on base.

The Fort Sam Houston opening is just a piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base on Fort Sam Houston,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild. “We’re honored that this particular fan base is some of our country’s finest. We’re grateful for our service members and their tremendous sacrifices to keep us safe.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

