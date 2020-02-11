Slim Chickens Elevates Valentine’s Day With Fine Champagne and Heart-Shaped Waffles

The Leader in the Better Chicken Segment Launches a Limited Time Offer to Treat Your Sweetheart to the Ultimate Romantic Meal At Select Locations

Fayetteville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, is elevating its already delicious menu offerings and unrivaled flavor with an exclusive Valentine’s Day Champagne and Waffles Package.

The limited time offer, featuring two Heart-Shaped Waffles meals topped with chicken tenders, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot French Champagne, two special-edition Slim Chickens engraved champagne flutes and one stopper, will be available for $49.99 from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15 at select locations in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s amazing how many of our customers had their first date at one of our Northwest Arkansas Slim Chickens,” said Slim Chickens Chief Brand Officer & Co-Founder Greg Smart. “Our heart-shaped waffles have always been a hit for Valentine’s day and this year we wanted to add something extra special to that tradition. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the perfect balance of french champagne and heart-shaped waffles, topped with our chicken tenders!”

There has been a movement pairing fried chicken and Champagne in recent years in high end and boutique restaurants across the country. Slim Chickens, who is no stranger to staying ahead of industry trends by trying new flavors and pairings was excited to pair their beloved menu item with Veuve Clicquot French Champagne, one of the world’s finest Champagnes.

The brand’s COO Sam Rothschild pioneered the chicken and waffles menu item about five years ago. He’d never seen the item in a fast casual setting and knew it was a unique product, and with its Southern roots, chicken and waffles were a perfect fit for Slim Chickens menu.

The Veuve Clicquot French Champagne and Heart-Shaped Waffles, topped with chicken tenders will be available at the College, Joyce and Wedington locations in Fayetteville and in the Rogers Slim Chickens location. Packages are limited and only available from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15. Reservations are not required, but to ensure availability guests can reserve in advance by calling Slim Chickens corporate office at 479-935-4444 ext. 251.

Slim Chickens is famous for providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order. The brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade dipping or 11 wing sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With nearly 100 locations open and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .