Slim Chickens Continues Kentucky Expansion with Jan. 9 Opening in Somerset

Dotson Global, Inc. Grows Better Chicken Concept and Slim Chickens Fans Throughout Kentucky

Somerset, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening at 1004 S. Highway 27 in Somerset on January 9, 2020.

Leading the opening is franchisee Ryan Dotson, a former real estate developer and seasoned multi-unit franchise owner who found out about Slim Chickens through his peers in the franchising community. Dotson was instantly intrigued by the exciting ground-floor opportunity, the brand’s high profitability and quality product.

“After visiting a Slim Chickens location in Arkansas, I instantly fell in love with the food, the people and the brand,” said Dotson.

With hundreds of thousands of happy customers, the international brand has developed a strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts,” helping to fuel demand for the hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders. As Slim Chickens continues to expand throughout Kentucky, Dotson’s team is looking forward to continuing to grow the fanbase and fueling excitement for the brand.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Somerset market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Somerset will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Somerset opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 15 states, as well as restaurants in London and Kuwait with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru in the “better chicken” segment, opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Offering high-quality food with a focus on fresh, delicious ingredients, the brand prides itself on its southern flair and commitment to hospitality, all in a fast-casual setting. Food is cooked to order, and the differentiated menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique sides, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces. Today, Slim Chickens has opened 100 restaurants with a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London. The eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com