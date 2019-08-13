Slim Chickens Continues Expansion with Opening in Russellville, AR

Chartwells grows better chicken concept throughout Arkansas colleges by bringing Slim Chickens to the Arkansas Tech University campus.

Russellville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continues expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Arkansas. The store will be located at 306 West O Street in Russellville at the Arkansas Tech University Baswell Techionary Student Union.

Stanley Solomon, director of dining services for Chartwells at ATU, was looking for a new concept to bring to the Arkansas Tech campus. “Why don’t we let the students decide?” Solomon asked. To get student feedback, Solomon created a poll on social media.

The Slim Chickens brand was already wildly popular among the student body of mostly Arkansas-natives, due to the reasonable price point, Sunday hours and a familiar menu. Only a few hours after the poll was released, thousands of students had weighed in.

“The students were fond of the Slim Chickens brand, and it became very evident when we took it to a vote,” said Solomon. “We made one social media post announcing the poll, and the results were vastly in Slim Chickens favor.”

The Russellville opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Arkansas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 17 locations. The brand has signed with franchise partners for 65 new units within the past six months of 2019 and will continue to expand into new territories across the U.S. and overseas.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Slim Chickens Chief Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating, and we’re really proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in the market.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders prepared using its proprietary buttermilk marinade then hand breading and always cooking fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience in its sector of the restaurant industry for menu quality and guest hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else. The down-home Southern brand offers fresh, hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 17 housemade sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

