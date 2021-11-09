Slim Chickens Celebrates November 8th Opening in Jackson, Tennessee

Multi-unit franchisees Cody and Scott Davis will open their fifth Slim Chickens location in Jackson, with another 15 in development.

Jackson, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken offering and unrivaled flavor in Tennessee, with its newest opening at 6 Channing Way in Jackson on November 8th.

Brothers Cody and Scott Davis currently own four Slim Chickens locations in Southaven, Mississippi; Searcy, Arkansas; and Collierville and Bartlett, Tennessee. The Jackson location will be the brothers’ fifth Slim Chickens, with another 15 locations in development, including in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee.

“Jackson is a family-friendly community that offers great places to shop, stay, and eat,” said Cody. “We are really looking forward to bringing a new option for fresh, delicious food to Jackson, and our superior customer service.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Jackson will also make a positive economic impact in the community with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation.

The Jackson opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 150 openings in 25 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Jackson location will bring the brand to six locations in Tennessee, with other locations in Hendersonville, Collierville, Bartlett, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro, and a sixth location opening in Jackson this fall.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Jackson market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 150 locations opened and a fanatical following in 25 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment, with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit www.slimchickens.com .

